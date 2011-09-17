* Latvian election called over corruption fight
* Russian minority party leads polls, hopes for say in govt
* Current prime minister wants to stay on euro course
By Nerijus Adomaitis and Patrick Lannin
RIGA, Sept 17 A centre-left party backed by
Latvia's Russian minority was set to win a snap election called
to fight the power of business oligarchs, staking a claim to be
involved in government talks for the first time in post-Soviet
history.
Two centre-right Latvian parties, seen as natural allies of
each other, were set together to get more than the Russian
minority Harmony Centre in the Saturday election, but Harmony
leader Nils Usakov, 35, said his party could not be ignored.
"I am convinced that Latvian politicians ... will be able to
form a coalition where the interests of all voters are
represented," he said on LNT commercial television.
Results from 725 of 1,027 polling districts showed Harmony
Centre, which has portrayed itself as the sole centre-left
option, on 31.7 percent of the vote.
About a third of the 2.2 million population are Russian
speakers and just over half of them have the right to vote.
The country has been split roughly along ethnic lines since
the fall of the Soviet Union, but Harmony aimed to draw ethnic
Latvian voters in the aftermath of a deep economic crisis.
The results showed a party led by former president Valdis
Zatlers, whose decision to dissolve parliament forced the
election, would win 19.7 percent of the vote and the Unity Party
of Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis was on 17.3 percent.
Dombrovskis, who backs further fiscal austerity and wants to
take Latvia into the euro zone in 2014, said on LNT that he
would start a first round of talks with the Zatlers party on
Sunday as his first preference.
HISTORY PROBLEMS
Latvian parties have had difficulty accepting Harmony over
issues of historical interpretation, like whether the 50 years
of Soviet rule was an occupation.
Usakov was reported in Latvian media to have said during an
international conference on Friday that Latvia was occupied.
On LNT, he said he was not "allergic" to the word
occupation, but did not want people to be labelled as
"occupiers", a word some ethnic Latvians use for Russophones who
arrived in their country during Soviet rule.
Analysts have said Dombrovskis and Zatlers could turn to a
nationalist party to gain the necessary majority in the 100-seat
parliament. The initial results showed the nationalist party
would win about 12 percent of votes.
Harmony was dogged by suspicions of Russian influence due to
ties with the United Russia Party of Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin. Its economic policy of more social spending and delaying
euro adoption was also at odds with the main Latvian parties.
Zatlers triggered the election by ordering the dissolution
of parliament after lawmakers refused permission for prosecutors
to search a flat owned by a businessman, who is also a member of
parliament and one of three men widely labelled as an oligarch.
Opponents say the three oligarchs have used their wealth to
influence politics and favour their own business interests or
those of their associates. The men have denied any wrongdoing.
Latvians overwhelmingly backed Zatlers's decision in a July
referendum. By then Zatlers had failed to be re-elected as
president by parliament, and he formed his own party.
Two of the three oligarchs are set to lose their places in
parliament, the exit polls showed, while a farmers' party
spearheaded by the third would have its representation cut to
10-11 percent from 19 percent.
Dombrovskis, 40, led Latvia through a package of public
sector pay cuts, which saw some salaries reduced by 50 percent,
and higher taxes after a 2008 crisis forced the country to take
a 7.5 billion euro international bailout. His Unity party won
the last election in October 2010 with 33 seats.
Dombrovskis says his policies have restored international
confidence in Latvia and brought about a recovery from an 18
percent drop in economic output in 2009.
$1 = 0.725 Euros)
