* Parties start coalition talks
* Ex-president and current PM aim to form core of new govt
* Russian minority hopes for say in administration
By Patrick Lannin
RIGA, Sept 19 Latvia's pro-Russian party
launched a bid on Monday for a place in government for the first
time in the Baltic state's post-Soviet period, but suspicions it
hopes to steer policy towards Moscow could stem any chance of
coalition membership.
The Harmony Centre party, traditionally supported by
Latvia's large Russian minority, is due to meet the two
centre-right Latvian parties leading coalition talks after
winning the most votes in a weekend poll.
But its goal of easing the ruling centre-right's austerity
measures and improving ties with eastern neighbour Russia could
make the talks difficult.
"Harmony Centre is for me at the moment a complete dark
horse," said former President Valdis Zatlers, whose party came
second in the election.
If Harmony realises its goal of being in a coalition, it
could help Russia increase its influence in the NATO member and
EU state, which has not had a party catering to its Russian
minority in government since it regained independence in 1991.
Zatlers, who forced the snap election less than a year after
the last vote by dissolving parliament in a fight against
corruption, told a news programme the meeting would be the first
time Harmony had ever been involved in serious government talks.
Harmony would later meet the Unity Party of Prime Minister
Valdis Dombrovskis, who led tough austerity measures during an
international bailout and says his policies helped Latvia
recover from an 18 percent output drop in 2009.
Zatlers and Dombrovskis, seen as natural allies, jointly
have 42 seats in the 100-seat parliament to Harmony's 31 and
need a third partner for a majority. That could be Harmony, or a
nationalist bloc, which has 14 seats.
HISTORIC QUESTIONS
Before the vote, Harmony backed more social welfare spending
and is reluctant about moving to the euro.
Zatlers and Dombrovskis back euro adoption in 2014 and want
to pursue further fiscal austerity to reach that goal.
Harmony leader Nils Usakov, 35, the mayor of capital city
Riga, told Dienas Bizness newspaper that Latvia should only try
to meet the economic criteria to adopt the euro in 2013. That
would mean its launch in 2015 at the earliest.
He also backed a referendum, with polls currently showing
little support for the euro.
Usakov's bid to share power could get a boost from a report
that Harmony could have received support from 15 percent of
ethnic Latvian voters -- showing the party had widened its
appeal from its traditional base of Russian-speaking people.
The data, reported in a daily newspaper, have yet to be
confirmed by other experts. Harmony's number of votes rose only
slightly from the last ballot in October 2010. It won two more
seats.
Latvian parties also have to overcome suspicion of Russian
influence and disagreement over the Soviet period, which many
ethnic Latvians see as a period of illegal occupation.
Usakov has seemed to soften his stance on such questions,
saying he was not allergic to the word occupation, though he
rejected seeing Soviet-era Russian-speakers as "occupants".
About a third of the 2.2 million population are Russian
speakers and just over half of them have the right to vote.
If Harmony is eventually left out of the coalition, Zatlers
and Dombrovskis could turn to the nationalist All for Latvia-For
Fatherland and Freedom-LNNK to form a majority.
It doubled its parliament presence to 14 seats. But some of
its members are also seen as too ultra-nationalist.
President Andris Berzinsh is responsible for nominating the
prime minister. He has said he will only do that after Sept. 28,
when he returns from a trip to the United Nations in New York,
giving parties time to agree on a coalition.
Zatlers dissolved parliament after lawmakers, including
Harmony Centre, refused permission for prosecutors to search a
flat owned by a businessman, who was a member of the old
parliament and one of three men labelled as oligarchs.
Two of the three "oligarchs", who deny any wrongdoing, lost
their places in parliament, while a farmers' party spearheaded
by the third had its representation cut to 13 seats from 22.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper)