* Latvia becomes 18th member of euro zone
* Second ex-Soviet state to adopt euro
* Recovers from the worst recession in the EU
* Praised as an example of successful austerity program
By Aija Krutaine and Nerijus Adomaitis
RIGA, Jan 1 Latvia joined the euro zone on
Wednesday, banking on its experience of austerity to bring it
prosperity in a currency union where other economies have
floundered.
The Baltic country of just 2 million people became the
bloc's 18th member at midnight (2200 GMT), taking a step further
out of the shadow of neighbouring Russia a decade after joining
the European Union and NATO.
Latvia's acting prime minister, Valdis Dombrovskis, who led
his country through its worst economic crisis since it left the
former Soviet Union in the early 1990s, said euro adoption was
an opportunity, but not a guarantee of wealth, and the country
should not relax its fiscal policy.
"It's not an excuse not to pursue a responsible fiscal and
macroeconomic policy," he said after withdrawing the first euro
banknote after midnight from a cash machine in Riga.
The euro switchover ceremony took place at a site where
Latvia's crisis began - the former headquarters of the collapsed
Parex bank, now headquarters of state-owned Citatele bank, which
emerged from Parex's ruins.
Parex, the country's second-biggest bank by assets, went
bust at end-2008, forcing the Baltic state to seek an
international rescue to keep its currency, the lat, pegged to
the euro at the same rate.
Its economy shrank by a quarter during 2008-2010, but then
grew at the fastest pace in the EU, expanding by 5.6 percent in
2012, after the government slashed spending and wages and hiked
taxes in one of the harshest austerity programs in Europe.
Latvia's efforts have won praise from EU policymakers, who
have pointed numerous times to the Baltic state as an example
that austerity can work.
"Thanks to these efforts ... Latvia will enter the euro area
stronger than ever, sending an encouraging message to other
countries undergoing a difficult economic adjustment," European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday.
Still, a few concerns remain. The European Central Bank has
warned Latvia that the high level of foreign deposits, mostly
from Russia, in Latvian banks, as in Cyprus, was a risk factor.
Latvia also enters the euro zone without a permanent
government after Dombrovskis resigned in December, taking
political responsibility over a supermarket collapse in Riga
that killed 54 people.
Latvia enters the euro zone as the single currency bloc
marks its 15th anniversary, and the euro is now used by 333
million Europeans.
Even so, neighbouring Lithuania is the only remaining EU
country showing much enthusiasm for euro admission after the
temptations and strains of sharing a currency forced Greece,
Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus to seek international
bailouts for their government finances or their banks.
Estonia joined the euro zone in 2011, and Lithuania aims to
do so in 2015.
Among the ex-Communist EU countries that have yet to adopt
the euro, Croatia is stuck in recession while bigger economies
such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary have become
reticent about currency union.
Latvia, which becomes the fourth smallest economy in the
euro zone after Malta, Estonia and Cyprus, expects the euro to
lower its borrowing costs and encourage investors by eliminating
currency risk.
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch have raised the country's
credit ratings in anticipation of its euro entry.
But opinion polls show ordinary Latvians are divided on the
euro's merits, with many worried that its adoption will be an
excuse to raise prices.
"In all other countries which had switched to the euro,
prices rose. Most likely, they will rise here as well, which is
bad," said Oleg Bachurin, 62, a pensioner.
Latvia's central bank expects euro zone entry to lift
consumer prices by 0.2-0.3 percentage point in 2014, taking
inflation to 2 percent.
"I'm not worried (about euro adoption). I believe it's
progress. We should not look back, we should go forward," said
Anita Linde, 57, a retailer.