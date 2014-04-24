LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has opened
books on a new 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, setting
initial price thoughts of 135bp area over mid-swaps.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, is expected to price
the deal later today via Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.
The maturity date has been set at April 30, 2024.
The last time Latvia issued a bond was in January, when it
sold a 1bn seven-year note. That deal was its first in euros
since the 2008 financial crisis.
Latvia joined the eurozone on January 1.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)