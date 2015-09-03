RIGA, Sept 3 Gas prices in Latvia could rise if the government goes ahead with plans to split up Latvijas Gaze , the utility's new boss said, while also urging the Baltic state to stay away from Russia's gas disputes with Ukraine.

Latvia is the last Baltic state and one of the last in the European Union to shake up its vertically integrated gas monopoly, 47.2 percent owned by Germany's E.ON and 34 percent by Russia's Gazprom.

Aigars Kalvitis, a former Latvian prime minister who took up his new job in August, said: "I can't say that (gas) prices will go down after liberalisation of the gas market at the moment."

"I tend to think that they will become higher."

He said one reason for this could be the administrative costs of the restructuring.

The utility has a monopoly to sell gas and operate the country's gas infrastructure, including underground gas storage Incukalns, until April 2017. E.ON is in the process of trying to sell its stake.

Latvia's government and parliament still have to approve the details, but the political will for liberalisation is there.

Latvia's Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma said last year gas monopoly was not good for the country's economy. President Raimonds Vejonis called for alternatives on Thursday.

Latvia is dependent on Russia's gas, Vejonis told LETA news agency on Thursday. "That is the reason why we have to fully open the gas market [in Latvia]."

Neighbouring Lithuania started importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year after liberalising its market, aiming to replace about 20 percent of Russian pipeline gas imports.

The liberalisation in Lithuania has led to lower prices. Gazprom cut gas price to Lithuania by around 20 percent six months before the country opened the LNG import terminal in Klaipeda last December.

Lithuania also started to sell gas to Estonia, but can not do that in Latvia because its monopoly is still in place.

Latvia's dependence on Russian energy is widely regarded as a security risk.

The conflict in Ukraine fanned fears that Moscow might seek to reclaim its lost influence in the Baltic states, formerly part of the Soviet Union, but which joined the EU and NATO in 2004.

But Kalvitis, who was Latvia's prime minister in 2004-2007, dismissed fears that Russia could use gas supplies to increase its influence over the country.

"It is rhetoric ... During the last 25 years when Latvia has been ... an independent state, we have never seen any political blackmail or any other political action in connection with natural gas," he said.

Kalvitis said Latvia should stay out of gas disputes between Russia and Ukraine or Belarus.

"Let's keep our nose out of their family relationship."

(Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jane Merriman)