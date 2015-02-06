(Adds quotes, detail)

By Barbara Lewis and Aija Krutaine

RIGA Feb 6 Latvia plans to split national gas utility Latvijas Gaze in two from 2016, in a step towards unbundling its ownership as part of gas market liberalisation a year later, the economy minister said on Friday.

"This is my proposal, the proposal of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, to implement the full unbundling, but to do so in a step-by-step approach," Dana Reizniece-Ozola told Reuters in an interview.

That would mean Latvia following the example of Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia, who have opted for full ownership unbundling, where gas suppliers give up control of gas transportation pipelines.

Russia's Gazprom has a 34-percent stake in Latvijas Gaze, while Germany's E.ON holds 47.2 percent and Latvian gas trader Itera Latvija owns 16 percent.

Reizniece-Ozola said she will present the proposal on splitting Latvijas Gaze to the ruling coalition partners on Monday. If they agree, it will be put before the cabinet in about two weeks.

"I hope that the government will take all the necessary decisions so that we can demonstrate our intentions in actions, not only in words," Reizniece-Ozola said.

The proposal will also have to be approved by parliament. (Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Clarke)