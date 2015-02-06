* Minister to put proposal to political leaders on Monday

By Aija Krutaine and Barbara Lewis

RIGA, Feb 6 Latvia will aim to split utility Latvijas Gaze next year, the economy minister said on Friday, in line with EU liberalisation efforts and a drive to reduce reliance on Russian natural gas imports.

Latvia faces an April 2017 EU deadline to liberalise its gas market fully, at which time Latvijas Gaze's sole right to sell gas in Latvia expires.

EU market rules require gas suppliers to divest their shares in gas distribution companies or forfeit their voting rights in such companies.

Currently, Russian gas exporter Gazprom owns a 34-percent stake in Latvijas Gaze, German utility E.ON holds 47.2 percent and gas trader Itera Latvija owns 16 percent.

The country is dependent on Russian gas and the Gazprom stake is seen as a barrier to Latvia diversifying its energy sources through closer cooperation with Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia.

"Politicians are the decision makers, but it is no secret that the existing suppliers have a really strong influence and strong arguments always have been found for why not to [liberalise the gas market]," said Dana Reizniece-Ozola, who as Latvia's economy minister is also responsible for energy.

"This is my proposal, the proposal of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, to implement full unbundling, but to do so in a step-by-step approach," Reizniece-Ozola told Reuters in an interview referring to the separation of gas supply and distribution.

She has proposed splitting the utility into two companies, one in charge of sales and distribution and the other operating transmission and Incukalns, the Baltic region's only underground gas storage facility.

Reizniece-Ozola said she would present her proposal to political leaders on Monday. If they agree, it would be put before the cabinet in about two weeks' time. The plan would also require approval by parliament.

Reizniece-Ozola said she had no preference regarding whether the companies were state-owned or privately run.

She spoke on the sidelines of an EU energy conference in Latvia, current holder of the EU presidency.

