RIGA, Sept 29 Lavia's state-owned utility
Latvenergo plans to trade gas in neighbouring Estonia and at
home as its domestic market is liberalized next year, its Chief
Operating Officer said on Thursday.
Latvia has decided to open its gas market for competition
from April next year after decades of a supply monopoly by
Russian Gazprom.
"Yes, we are looking at this direction (of becoming a gas
trader) and we are interested in that," COO Maris Kunickis told
Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference.
He said the company could start trading gas in Estonia,
which has liberalized its market, from the next year, while
domestic trade will start most likely at the beginning of 2018.
Kunickis said Latvenergo, the biggest gas consumer in the
Baltic states, had an advantage of buying large quantities at
competitive prices.
The power producer buys about 500 million cubic metres (mcm)
of gas per year.
Gazprom has been the sole supplier to Latvia, but Latvenergo
has said it was looking at the possibility of buying gas from
neighbouring Lithuania, which started importing liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from Norway at end-2014.
Latvia's gas consumption stood at 1.3 billion cubic metres
(bcm0, while the combined demand of the three Baltic states was
at 4.3 bcm in 2015.
Combined gas demand in the Baltic states has declined by
more than 20 percent over the last five years, largely due to
increased use of biomass in the heating sector.
(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis,
editing by William Hardy)