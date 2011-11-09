* Latvian Q3 GDP growth 5.7 pct y/y, beats forecast
* Growth slows q/q; construction rebound under way
* Baltic state still recovering from deep recession
By Aija Braslina
RIGA, Nov 9 Latvia's economy logged its fastest
rate of growth in almost four years in the third quarter, but
headwinds from the euro zone crisis mean a sharp slowdown could
be around the corner.
Some signs of that slowdown were already apparent in the
third quarter. At 5.7 percent, the annual pace of growth was the
fastest since the fourth quarter of 2007, but quarter-on-quarter
expansion slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.0 percent.
The country is still recovering from the European Union's
deepest recession in 2009, when its output dropped 18 percent,
followed by a 0.3 percent dip in 2010. The trend was similar in
the other two Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania.
"The sharp rate of growth (in the third quarter) has been
achieved during a time when the external economic situation
continues to worsen," said Finance Minister Andris Vilks.
"...It is not clear whether and for how long Latvia will be
sheltered from the disturbances in the external environment or
whether Latvia's pace of growth will not brake sharply in the
next few quarters," he added in a statement.
In the third quarter, export demand showed up in growth in
manufacturing of 8 percent and in trade of 10 percent, the
statistics office said. "After three years of recession, growth
has been recorded also in construction," it added.
Neighbouring Lithuania's third quarter growth rate was 6.6
percent year-on-year.
All three Baltic states plunged into recession after the
global financial crisis burst a credit bubble, though Latvia was
the worst hit. Swedish banks like Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) and SEB
(SEBa.ST) also suffered rising loan losses.
Property prices slumped in some areas as much as 50 percent.
The government also had to rescue a bank and take a bailout led
by the International Monetary Fund, leading to austerity
measures that also slammed growth.
The government wants to take Latvia into the euro zone in
2014 but needs to reach deficit and inflation targets in 2012.
It is trying to agree a new round of budget cuts for next year
with the IMF and European Commission.
Analysts also saw chances of a slowdown ahead.
"We expect the growth rate to slow over the next quarter to
4.5 percent year-on-year, with the annual real GDP change to
stay around 5 percent in 2011," DnB NORD chief economist
Jekaterina Rojaka said in a research note.
"Next year, increasing instability and drop in business
sentiment may trim the growth rate ...to below 3 percent," she
added. The government is forecasting 4.5 percent growth this
year, dropping to 2.5 percent in 2012.
