By Aija Braslina

RIGA, Nov 9 Latvia's economy logged its fastest rate of growth in almost four years in the third quarter, but headwinds from the euro zone crisis mean a sharp slowdown could be around the corner.

Some signs of that slowdown were already apparent in the third quarter. At 5.7 percent, the annual pace of growth was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2007, but quarter-on-quarter expansion slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.0 percent.

The country is still recovering from the European Union's deepest recession in 2009, when its output dropped 18 percent, followed by a 0.3 percent dip in 2010. The trend was similar in the other two Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania.

"The sharp rate of growth (in the third quarter) has been achieved during a time when the external economic situation continues to worsen," said Finance Minister Andris Vilks.

"...It is not clear whether and for how long Latvia will be sheltered from the disturbances in the external environment or whether Latvia's pace of growth will not brake sharply in the next few quarters," he added in a statement.

In the third quarter, export demand showed up in growth in manufacturing of 8 percent and in trade of 10 percent, the statistics office said. "After three years of recession, growth has been recorded also in construction," it added.

Neighbouring Lithuania's third quarter growth rate was 6.6 percent year-on-year.

All three Baltic states plunged into recession after the global financial crisis burst a credit bubble, though Latvia was the worst hit. Swedish banks like Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) and SEB (SEBa.ST) also suffered rising loan losses.

Property prices slumped in some areas as much as 50 percent. The government also had to rescue a bank and take a bailout led by the International Monetary Fund, leading to austerity measures that also slammed growth.

The government wants to take Latvia into the euro zone in 2014 but needs to reach deficit and inflation targets in 2012. It is trying to agree a new round of budget cuts for next year with the IMF and European Commission.

Analysts also saw chances of a slowdown ahead.

"We expect the growth rate to slow over the next quarter to 4.5 percent year-on-year, with the annual real GDP change to stay around 5 percent in 2011," DnB NORD chief economist Jekaterina Rojaka said in a research note.

"Next year, increasing instability and drop in business sentiment may trim the growth rate ...to below 3 percent," she added. The government is forecasting 4.5 percent growth this year, dropping to 2.5 percent in 2012. (Additional reporting by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm; editing by Ron Askew, John Stonestreet)