BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, March 15 Moody's Investors Service upgraded Latvia's government bond rating one notch to Baa2 on Friday citing a strong, resilient and balanced economic recovery plus improvement's in its public debt profile.
The outlook on the credit rating is positive, Moody's said in a statement.
"Growth has been resilient to the euro area crisis, led by a robust rise in exports fueled by the economy's increased competitiveness, and a recovery in domestic demand," Moody's said.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes