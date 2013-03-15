NEW YORK, March 15 Moody's Investors Service upgraded Latvia's government bond rating one notch to Baa2 on Friday citing a strong, resilient and balanced economic recovery plus improvement's in its public debt profile.

The outlook on the credit rating is positive, Moody's said in a statement.

"Growth has been resilient to the euro area crisis, led by a robust rise in exports fueled by the economy's increased competitiveness, and a recovery in domestic demand," Moody's said.