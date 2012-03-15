(Adds quotes on inflation from c.bank and finance ministry)

By Aleks Tapinsh and Patrick Lannin

RIGA, March 15 Latvia's central bank on Thursday said it was worried about the chance of accelerating inflation due to energy prices as the Baltic state eyes euro adoption, but the Finance Ministry played down such concerns.

Showing an increase in confidence in local financial market stability the central bank cut overnight lending rates, though the cost of borrowing from the bank remained relatively high.

Latvia aims to adopt the euro in 2014 and must this year meet the Maastricht criteria to qualify, including having a relatively low inflation rate. Rising energy prices have raised risks, said central bank chief Ilmars Rimsevics.

"What we can do and what have to do is prepare for that (accelerating inflation)," he told a news conference.

If inflation does not calm down, then the government would have to craft an anti-inflation plan, he said.

Year-on-year inflation in February eased to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent, but local petrol prices have been rising recently.

Rimsevics said one way to reduce inflation would be to cut the rate of value added tax, which is currently at 22 percent.

The Finance Ministry said it was not too worried about rising energy prices as it was happening across the European Union. That meant the inflation level on which Latvia will be judged for euro acceptance will also be higher, it said.

The inflation goal for the euro zone is a level no more than 1.5 percentage points above the average of the three lowest EU rates.

"The rise in petrol prices does not have a significant impact on meeting the Maastricht criteria," Finance Minister Andris Vilks said in a statement.

Despite inflation worries, the central bank said it would ease overnight rates as a sign market conditions had stabilised since they were raised in 2008 to protect the lat currency.

Dealers said the practical monetary impact was slight as banks were only rare borrowers from the central bank.

"The tensions observed in the Latvian financial markets during the crisis have generally been overcome and the functioning of the interbank market has become more effective as suggested by the developments of December 2011," the bank said.

The bank was referring to the bankruptcy of mid-sized bank Latvijas Krajbanka, which caused little market turbulence.

The bank sets overnight rates depending on how often banks use the facility at 7.5, 15 and 30 percent. They would from March 24 be 5, 10 and 15 percent, it said.

The rates were raised when the lat came under pressure as Latvia headed into a deep recession, which lopped about a fifth off economic output over two years in 2009 and 2010.

Reuters data showed that banks currently had no overnight borrowings from the central bank. Instead, banks had a total 681 million lats ($1.27 billion) on deposit at the bank, mostly in seven-day deposits, which pay an interest rate of 0.375 percent.

Latvia's currency peg to the euro severely limits its monetary policy as interest rates need to track euro zone rates. Most households also borrow in euros rather than lats.

($1 = 0.5348 Latvian lats) (Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh and Patrick Lannin; Editing by Toby Chopra)