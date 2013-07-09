NEW YORK, July 9 Fitch on Tuesday upgraded
Latvia further into investment-grade status, citing the
country's invitation to join the euro zone in the coming year.
The agency raised Latvia to BBB-plus from BBB. The outlook
is stable.
"Euro adoption will enhance economic policy coherence and
credibility compared with the current exchange rate peg to the
euro," Fitch said in a statement.
"The Latvian economy is closely integrated with the EU
through trade, investment and substantial ownership of its
financial sector by Nordic parent banks."
Latvia is ready to become the 18th country using the euro
from the start of next year, the European Commission announced
last month.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB-plus with a stable
outlook. Moody's rates Latvia Baa2 with a positive outlook.