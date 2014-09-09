RIGA, Sept 9 Ukraine's KVV Group has offered to buy Latvia's insolvent steelmaker Liepajas Metalurgs for 107 million euros ($138 million), the insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

Liepajas Metalurgs, the only producer of rolled steel in the Baltic countries, filed for bankruptcy last year, blaming weak demand in Europe.

The KVV Group has provided a clear plan for re-launching the plant's operations, the insolvency administrator Haralds Velmers said in a statement.

KVV Group is going to pay the sum over 10 years.

Latvia's government, which had to repay 74 million euros under a loan guarantee to Italian bank UniCredit after the company could not cover its liabilities, has welcomed the offer.

"It's important that (the buyer) wants to invest in the company and to resume production," Latvia's Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma told reporters.

Liepajas Metalurgs was the biggest industrial company in the Baltic state of 2 million before its bankruptcy. (1 US dollar = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting by Aija Braslina; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Greg Mahlich)