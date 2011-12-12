RIGA Dec 12 Swedbank said on
Monday it had been working to provide cash for customers in
Latvia after more than 10,000 clients withdrew more than 10
million lats ($19.2 million) in a day due to rumours about a
bank having problems in the Baltic state.
Despite assurances from the regulator and banks, Latvians
queued to empty cash machines on Sunday in a country of 2.2
million people with a history of post-Soviet bank failures.
"These (withdrawals) won't impact our work in any way,"
Maris Mancinskis, Swedbank's Latvia chief told LNT commercial
television on Monday.
Swedbank and SEB both said they had seen increased
withdrawals on Sunday after rumours spread on Twitter of
problems at Swedish banks. People also reported getting phone
calls from relatives and friends about rumours of bank problems.
Swedbank shares were down 2.6 percent by 0810 GMT while SEB
shares were 1.2 percent weaker, while the wider Stockholm bourse
was down 0.5 percent.
Calling the rumours "absolutely absurd", Mancinskis said the
number of withdrawals began to increase by mid-afternoon on
Sunday.
Swedbank has deposits of 1.6 billion lats ($3.1 billion) in
Latvia.
Kristine Apse-Krumina, a spokeswoman for the security
police, told LNT the police had launched a probe into the source
of the rumours.
Spreading false rumours that threaten the stability of the
banking system is a criminal offence which carries up to two
years of imprisonment for the first offence.
An economics lecturer from the port city of Ventspils was
detained in 2008 during the banking crisis on suspicion of
spreading rumours about a devaluation of the lat after he argued
in a public discussion against keeping money in banks and in
lats.
The latest rumours come weeks after Latvijas Krajbanka
collapsed following the takeover of its parent company in
Lithuania by the government, amid allegations of fraud against
the former owners.
($1 = 0.5223 Latvian lats)
(Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh; Editing by David Holmes)