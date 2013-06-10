NEW YORK, June 10 Standard & Poor's on Monday raised its sovereign credit rating on Latvia to BBB-plus from BBB citing the expected adoption of the euro as its official currency in January 2014.

"We anticipate that becoming a member of the monetary union would reduce Latvia's foreign exchange risks and improve its monetary flexibility," S&P said in a statement.

The outlook on the credit is stable, S&P said.

Moody's Investors Service rates Latvia one notch lower at Baa2 with a positive outlook. Fitch Ratings is also one notch lower at BBB with a positive outlook.

S&P cites a positive assessment in the European Commission's latest convergence report, which said Latvia "fulfills the conditions for membership of the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union."