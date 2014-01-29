LONDON Jan 29 One in three senior bank
executives believes their institution has poor anti-money
laundering controls at a time when the threat of vast regulatory
fines and criminal prosecutions is increasing, according to a
KPMG survey.
The annual survey, which quizzed 317 anti-money laundering
and compliance professionals in banks and financial institutions
across 48 countries, said only around one half thought their
systems were able to provide a complete picture by monitoring
transactions across businesses and jurisdictions.
Regulators worldwide have been cracking down on lax money
laundering controls and last year, Europe's largest bank HSBC
paid $1.92 billion to settle U.S. charges it allowed
Mexican and Colombian cartels to launder drugs proceeds.
The UK division of South Africa's largest bank, Standard
Bank Group, became the first commercial bank to be
penalised in Britain for such an offence last week when it was
fined 7.6 million pounds ($12.6 million).
"Anti-money laundering has never been higher on senior
management's agenda, with regulatory fines now running into
billions, regulatory action becoming genuinely license
threatening, and criminal prosecutions of firms and individuals
becoming a reality," said Brian Dilley, KPMG's global head of
the Anti-Money Laundering Practice.
KPMG said its report showed that institutions are
nevertheless continuing to outsource and off-shore these parts
of their business, despite senior managements' concerns about a
lack of control and oversight.
Around one third of those asked had outsourced and 46
percent had off-shored some of their anti-money laundering
functions.