March 27 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 2 percent to 20.5 million stg

* FY sales fell 1.4 percent to 294.5 million stg

* Final dividend 1 penceper share

* Total dividend 3.5 penceper share

* Full year retail like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent.

* 2nd half like-for-like sales up 1.2 percent.

* First two months of current financial year, we have achieved like-for-like sales growth of 2.0 percent

* Encouraging start to year and we believe that this progress can be maintained.