PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
Laureate, which was taken private by a consortium of investors in 2007, raised $490 million after pricing 35 million class A shares at $14 each, below their expected range of $17-$20.
The company's shares opened at $12.50 and hit a low of $12.12 on the Nasdaq.
Laureate, which first filed to go public in October 2015, operates a network of more than 200 university campuses in 25 countries, with 95 percent of its students outside the United States.
For-profit higher education is currently a controversial and complex business in the United States, given the industry's reliance on government subsidies, regulatory scrutiny over the sector, and Trump University's legal battles.
Laureate said in a filing that it plans to use proceeds from the offering to repay, redeem or repurchase debt.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Barclays Capital Inc were joint lead bookrunners for the offering. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock