March 7 Laurentian Bank of Canada
reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, but it
forecast revenue growth of more than 5 percent for the year.
Laurentian, Canada's seventh-largest bank by assets, earned
C$31.0 million ($31 million), or C$1.16 per share, compared with
C$36.9 million, or C$1.41 per share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit, which excluded transaction and integration
costs, was C$1.24 per share in the quarter.
Net interest income rose to C$130.6 million from C$126.6
million a year ago on strong loan and deposit growth
year-over-year.
