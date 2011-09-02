* Q3 EPS C$1.34 versus C$1.19 expectations

* Unveils deals to distribute Mackenzie mutual funds

* B2B Trust to acquire MRS Cos from Mackenzie

* Deal with Mackenzie to be accretive as early as 2012

TORONTO, Sept 2 Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) said on Friday net income rose 17 percent in the third quarter as loan losses fell, boosting earnings per share to C$1.34, above analysts' expectations.

In addition, Laurentian Bank and Mackenzie Financial Corp, a subsidiary of IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO), said they have reached a deal under which B2B Trust, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank, would buy the MRS Companies in a share purchase transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in November 2011 and be accretive to earnings as early as next year. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Janet Guttsman)