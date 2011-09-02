* Q3 EPS C$1.34 versus C$1.19 expectations
* Unveils deals to distribute Mackenzie mutual funds
* B2B Trust to acquire MRS Cos from Mackenzie
* Deal with Mackenzie to be accretive as early as 2012
TORONTO, Sept 2 Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) said on
Friday net income rose 17 percent in the third quarter as loan
losses fell, boosting earnings per share to C$1.34, above
analysts' expectations.
In addition, Laurentian Bank and Mackenzie Financial Corp,
a subsidiary of IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO), said they have
reached a deal under which B2B Trust, a subsidiary of
Laurentian Bank, would buy the MRS Companies in a share
purchase transaction.
The transaction is expected to close in November 2011 and
be accretive to earnings as early as next year.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Janet Guttsman)