BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings posts Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
Oct 15 Laurentian Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$200 million ($204 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.132 percent notes, due Oct. 19, 2022 were priced at par to yield 177.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Laurentian Bank and Bank of Montreal.
* Hamilton Thorne announces record revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Cancer Genetics Inc - received approval for a $1.0 million gross tax credit from New Jersey technology business tax certificate transfer program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: