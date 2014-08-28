Aug 28 Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by fewer high-margin personal loans and lower prepayment penalties on residential mortgage loans.

Laurentian Bank shares were down about 2 percent at C$50.60 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading on Thursday.

Net income rose to C$40.1 million, or C$1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$27 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the lender earned C$1.35 per share, below the analysts' average estimate of C$1.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell 2 percent to C$141.2 million, while provision for loan losses, the amount of money the bank sets aside to cover bad loans, increased by C$1.5 million to C$10.5 million.

Montreal-based Laurentian Bank's results contrast with those of its larger peers such as Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada, who reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Laurentian Bank shares had risen about 10 percent this year through Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)