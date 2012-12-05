Dec 5 Laurentian Bank of Canada's fourth-quarter profit rose 71 percent on loan growth and it raised its quarterly dividend.

Laurentian, Canada's eighth-largest bank by market capitalization, reported profit of C$45.7 million, or C$1.51 per share, compared with C$26.7 million, or 99 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 15 percent to C$210.4 million

Montreal-based Laurentian increased its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents to 49 Canadian cents per share.