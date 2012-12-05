METALS--Copper slips on profit taking; supply woes persist
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Dec 5 Laurentian Bank of Canada's fourth-quarter profit rose 71 percent on loan growth and it raised its quarterly dividend.
Laurentian, Canada's eighth-largest bank by market capitalization, reported profit of C$45.7 million, or C$1.51 per share, compared with C$26.7 million, or 99 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 15 percent to C$210.4 million
Montreal-based Laurentian increased its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents to 49 Canadian cents per share.
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units