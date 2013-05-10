Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
LONDON May 10 Italian coffee company Lavazza said on Friday it had increased its stake in U.S.-based Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 8 percent as it reported 2012 results.
The Turin-based group, founded by the Lavazza family in 1895, said the move confirmed its belief in the strategic value of the partnership with the U.S. group.
Green Mountain, which makes Keurig single-serve brewers and K-Cups, raised its full-year earnings outlook on Wednesday, sending its shares up almost 16 percent.
AMSTERDAM, March 10 Henderson Global Investors, a shareholder in Akzo Nobel, has called on the Dutch paint maker's management to engage in takeover discussions with U.S. rival PPG Industries.
BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Union plans measures to block "politically-motivated" foreign investment, after Germany, France and Italy asked it to act against takeovers in sectors that could harm Europe's strategic interests.