MILAN Jan 27 Italy's Lavazza has trimmed its
stake in U.S.-based coffee group Keurig Green Mountain
and plans to cut it further by at least another 2.8 percent as
it raises cash for acquisitions, the coffee maker said in a U.S.
regulatory filing.
Lavazza, the world's seventh-largest coffee maker, has
submitted a binding offer of more than 600 million euros ($677
million) for two French coffee brands, sources told Reuters
earlier this month.
The Turin-based group last week cashed in $50 million from
the sale of 0.23 percent of Keurig, according to Reuters
calculations based on a Jan. 26 document filed with the U.S.
Security and Exchange Commission.
Lavazza said in the document it expected to further cut its
7.8 percent Keurig holding to no more than 5 percent.
Lavazza is bidding for L'Or and Grand Mere, two coffee
brands put up for sale to ease a merger of Illinois-based
Mondelez International's coffee business with Dutch
rival D.E. Master Blenders 1753.
Mondelez is selling Grand Mere, while D.E. Master Blenders
is selling L'Or.
Lavazza expects to complete the acquisition by the end of
this year.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
