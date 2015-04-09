MILAN, April 9 Italy's Lavazza expects a decision on who will end up buying Carte Noire coffee brand from Mondelez International by the end of June, the coffee maker's Vice President Giuseppe Lavazza said on Thursday.

U.S.-based Mondelez in February proposed the sale of Carte Noire instead of two smaller coffee brands to soothe European competition concerns about a merger of its own coffee business with Netherlands-based D.E. Master Blenders 1753.

"We are officially in (the race) and there is a chance that some investment funds may present a rival bid," Giuseppe Lavazza said on the sidelines of an event in Paris. The comments were later confirmed by a company spokesman.

"Negotiations will likely finish by the end of June," Lavazza added. The final closing of the deal would then depend on regulatory clearance by the European Commission.

Lavazza, which was granted exclusive rights to consider buying Carte Noire, will have four-weeks from a yet to be announced date to look at the books of the French coffee brand before other potential suitors are admitted to its data room, a source close to the company said.

Carte Noire is one of France's best-selling premium coffee brands. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, additional reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; editing by Agnieszka Flak)