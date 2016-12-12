Dec 12 Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH
Group NV said it lowered its acceptance condition for the
proposed 348 million pounds ($438.62 million) acquisition of
UK's Lavendon Group Plc, a provider of aerial work
platforms.
* TVH Group, which had made its interest in Lavendon known
on Nov. 22, said on Monday that it also received clearance from
German regulatory authorities for the acquisition.
* European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS made a
takeover approach to rival Lavendon Group on Nov. 28,
setting the scene for a bid battle for the British firm which
has provided aerial work platforms for Harry Potter films.
* TVH, which had offered 205 pence per Lavendon share, said
on Monday that the terms of its offer had no material change.
Loxam had not disclosed the value of its cash offer.
* TVH lowered its level of acceptance of Lavendon shares to
50 percent plus one Lavendon share, from 75 percent it set
earlier.
($1 = 0.7934 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)