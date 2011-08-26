European shares end at 2-week high, SocGen and Total advance
Aug 26 British rental-equipment firm Lavendon Group's first-half pretax profit rose more than six times, aided by a recovery in its European markets, and said the momentum has continued into the third quarter.
Lavendon, which rents out aerial work platforms for the construction sector, also gained from higher volumes and improved pricing.
The company's underlying operating margin increased to 9.5 percent from 6.7 percent last year.
Bigger peer Ashtead , which walked away from takeover talks along with Belgium's TVH Services for Lavendon in January, said the trend of contractors shifting to rentals from buying equipment, continues due to limited financing.
British construction output rose by 0.5 percent in the second quarter. However, year-on-year construction output fell by 1.6 percent.
The company raised its interim dividend by 12 percent to 0.37 pence and said it would work towards a greater level of distribution over time.
January-June pretax profit rose to 6.1 million pounds ($9.9 million) from 1 million pounds last year. Revenue was up 4 percent at 110.1 million pounds.
Lavendon shares, which have gained more than two-thirds in the last one year, closed at 89.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 150 million pounds.
($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)
