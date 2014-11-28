BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
Nov 28 Lavipharm SA
* 9-month turnover at 22.17 million euros versus 24.51 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA loss at 5.69 million euros versus 1.48 million euros year ago
* 9-month net loss at 22.85 million euros versus 8.97 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2014 at 2.06 million euros versus 4.56 million euros year ago
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project