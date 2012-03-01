By Naomi O'Leary
| LONDON, March 1
LONDON, March 1 International law firm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Simon Marchant and Ben
Spiers to co-head its London mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
practice.
The firm worked on M&A worth a total of more than $142
billion last year, specialising in cross-border deals.
The newly created roles have a two-year term and the
appointments are effective immediately.
Marchant is a senior partner based in London and has
previously worked as managing partner for Freshfields Bruckhaus
Deringer's Asia business.
Spiers is co-head of the company's telecommunications, media
and technology sector group, and joined the company in 1993.
(Reporting By Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Will Waterman)