Feb 26 The Washington law and lobbying firm
Patton Boggs is in merger talks with the larger global firm
Squire Sanders, Squire Sanders announced on Wednesday.
The discussions come only a few months after the collapse of
merger talks between Patton Boggs and the Texas-based law firm
Locke Lord.
The 1,300-lawyer Squire Sanders has 39 offices worldwide.
Its clients include Barclays Plc, BP, DuPont, GE and Boeing Co,
according to its website.
Patton Boggs, with about 400 lawyers, is known for its
lobbying on Capitol Hill and, most recently, its representation
of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie amid the George Washington
Bridge scandal.
Squire Sanders Chairman James Maiwurm did not respond to a
request for comment. Nor did a Patton Boggs spokesman or the
firm's managing partner, Edward Newberry.
In October, Reuters reported that Patton Boggs was in
discussions with Locke Lord in Texas, which has more than 650
lawyers and consultants, but the talks collapsed by December.
Two sources close to Patton Boggs said at the time that
Locke Lord had reservations about an ongoing legal battle
between Patton Boggs and Chevron Corp over a
multibillion-dollar environmental judgment against the oil giant
in Ecuador.
Squire Sanders' announcement characterized the merger
discussions as "preliminary."
A source with knowledge of the talks who requested anonymity
said that any merger between the two firms would be difficult to
achieve given the recent turmoil at Patton Boggs.
Patton Boggs has been dealing with financial struggles over
the past two years after seeing a number of cases settle,
including the defense of New York City amid claims arising from
contractors who suffered while responding to the 9/11 attacks.
In January, the firm reported to partners that 2013 revenue
was $278 million, a 14 percent drop from $218 million in 2012,
according to an analysis of figures in an internal memo obtained
by Reuters.