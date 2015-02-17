Feb 17 A U.S. judge has disqualified
newly-merged law firm Squire Patton Boggs from representing a
group of U.S. sugar companies suing corn syrup producers for
false advertising, saying it had a conflict because of work done
by one of the legacy firms for two of the defendants in the
case.
U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall in Los Angeles in an
order Friday wrote that "no alternative short of
disqualification will suffice" over Patton Boggs' work for
clients Tate & Lyle and Ingredion Inc before
its 2014 merger with Squire Sanders.
The judge noted the hardships the disqualification would
cause for the sugar companies and their trade groups, including
Sugar Association Inc, American Sugar Refining Inc, Western
Sugar Cooperative and C&H Sugar Co.
The ruling gives a glimpse into the types of conflicts
created by law firm mergers and by lawyers moving from firm to
firm and the complications that can arise.
The ruling stemmed from a 2011 lawsuit in which Squire
Sanders represented sugar companies suing manufactures and trade
groups in the corn and high-fructose corn syrup industry.
The lawsuit accused the defendants of misleading consumers
by using the term "corn sugar." Other defendants include Archer
Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc and the Corn
Refiners Association.
Squire Sanders and Patton Boggs merged in June, creating a
law firm with more than 1,500 lawyers with 44 offices in 21
countries.
The conflict was only identified after the deal closed when
Tate & Lyle brought the lawsuit and Patton Boggs' previous work
for it to the merged firm's attention, according to the ruling.
The ruling means the sugar companies will be without lawyers
who had already put in 20,000 hours on the case and racked up
$12 million in legal fees.
A spokesman for Squire Patton Boggs referred a request for
comment to the Sugar Association.
Tonya Allen, a spokeswoman for the association, said it had
the "utmost respect for the lawyers of Squire Patton Boggs" and
looked forward to taking its case to a jury with lawyers at
another law firm, The Lanier Law Firm.
Representatives for Tate and Ingredion did not respond to
requests for comment.
The case is Western Sugar Coop et al v.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, et al, U.S. District Court, Central
District of California, No. 11-03473.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)