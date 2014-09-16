Sept 16 * New York financial regulator says launches investigation into potential

predatory practices by "hard money" lenders * Ny financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky says sends subpoenas to

9 companies for documents including loan policies, marketing materials * Lawsky says probing possible predatory lending by companies that make

short-term, high-interest loans secured by borrowers' homes or other real

estate * Lawsky says probing whether companies are intentionally structuring hard

money loans with onerous terms such that borrowers are driven into default * Lawsky says probing complaints that lenders are requiring borrowers to sign

deeds-in-lieu of foreclosure, denying them the protections of foreclosure

process when they miss payments