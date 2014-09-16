NEW YORK, Sept 16 New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky has launched an investigation into potential predatory practices by lenders who make short-term, high-interest loans secured by homes or other real estate.

Lawsky, superintendent of the state Department of Financial Services, sent subpoenas to nine so-called "hard money lenders" seeking information about their loan policies and marketing materials, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The regulator is probing whether the companies are intentionally structuring hard money loans with onerous terms that may be driving borrowers into default.

