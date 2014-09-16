(Adds details of probe, names of lenders)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The New York state banking
regulator has launched an investigation into potentially
predatory practices by lenders who make short-term,
high-interest loans secured by homes or other real estate.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the state Department of
Financial Services, sent subpoenas to nine "hard money lenders,"
seeking information about their loan policies and marketing
materials, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The department is probing whether the companies are
intentionally structuring hard money loans with onerous terms
that may be driving borrowers into default.
"Unscrupulous companies appear to be taking advantage of
borrowers in tough financial straits by making loans that are
designed to fail," Lawsky said in the statement, calling the
practices "'loan to own' schemes."
The regulator will also investigate complaints that lenders
require borrowers to sign deeds in lieu of foreclosure when they
take out the loans, which allow lenders to seize a property if
someone misses a single payment, denying borrowers the
protection of the foreclosure process, the agency said.
Of the nine lenders issued subpoenas, two - Alston Ferris
Capital Partners and Rushmore Capital Partners - are in New York
City with the rest located in suburban and upstate counties.
Robert Gordon, who manages Rushmore Capital, said the
company never asks borrowers for deeds in lieu of foreclosure.
He also said he did not know about a subpoena and declined
further comment.
Alston Ferris could not be reached for comment.
Other New York lenders sent subpoenas include: Quick Funding
LLC of Valley Stream; PMG Lending Group in East Aurora; Manitoli
LLC of Mahopac; Meritt Funding Inc of Eastchester; IAS Group of
Syosset; Liberty Lending Group of Port Jefferson, and Mercier
Realty in Rochester. The lenders either could not be reached or
declined comment.
Hard money lenders sometimes change names or set up
affiliates to avoid licensing requirements and evade detection
by regulators, the agency said.
The Department of Financial Services also asked New York
consumers who believe they have been victimized by hard money
lenders to contact the agency's toll-free hotline at
1-800-342-3736.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel; editing by G
Crosse and Tom Brown)