(Adds Novartis comment)
By Daniel Wiessner
March 17 A $110 million lawsuit filed on Tuesday
claims a U.S. division at Swiss drugmaker Novartis has
routinely denied female employees equal pay and promotion
opportunities, five years after the pharmaceutical giant was hit
with a nine-figure jury verdict over similar claims.
The proposed class action filed in U.S. federal court in
Manhattan says Texas-based Alcon Laboratories Inc, which was
acquired by Novartis in 2010, maintains a "boy's club
atmosphere" that is hostile to women and bars them from
leadership positions.
Novartis spokeswoman Elizabeth Power said Alcon disagreed
with the allegations.
"The company is deeply committed to equal employment
opportunity for all employees and to preventing discrimination,"
Power said.
A U.S. jury in 2010 ordered Novartis to pay more than $250
million in a separate class action that alleged widespread
gender discrimination. At the time, it was the largest award in
an employment discrimination case in U.S. history.
The company at the time said it would adopt reforms to
prevent discrimination and retaliation against employees who
complained.
The plaintiffs in Tuesday's lawsuit, Elyse Dickerson and
Susan Orr, say the company violated Title VII of the Civil
Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits gender discrimination by
employers, and the U.S. Equal Pay Act.
"For years, the company paid them less than similarly
situated men, discriminated against them in assignments and
other career-enhancing opportunities, and denied them promotions
in favor of ... men," the lawsuit says.
Dickerson said she was fired from her post as a global
director for complaining about inequities at the company, and is
seeking $10 million and her job back.
Orr, a research scientist, said the lack of promotions
forced her to resign and is seeking at least $100 million on
behalf of a proposed class of thousands of female Alcon
employees.
In its most recent annual report released in January,
Novartis said it has "continued to focus on the promotion of
women." Tuesday's lawsuit, however, claims the company has no
plan in place to address gender issues at Alcon.
Dickerson and Orr are represented by the national class
action law firm Sanford Heisler Kimpel, which brought the
earlier lawsuit against Novartis.
The case is Dickerson v. Novartis Corp, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-1980.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi, G Crosse and Jonathan Oatis)