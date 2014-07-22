(Adds comment by defendants' lawyer, closing stock price)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 22 A New York state judge has
thrown out a lawsuit in which longtime investors in the Empire
State Building claimed they were shortchanged out of hundreds of
millions of dollars by the real estate magnates who took the
iconic skyscraper public last October.
In a decision made public on Monday, Justice O. Peter
Sherwood of the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan said
the investors waived their right to sue Peter Malkin and his son
Anthony when they agreed in May 2013 to settle earlier claims
over the building's fate for $55 million.
The December 2013 lawsuit accused the Malkins of acting in
bad faith before the IPO by aborting a "bidding war" for the
property, spurning all-cash offers of up to $2.3 billion for the
building and $1.4 billion for Empire State Building Associates
LLC ("ESBA"), which held the title and master lease.
Instead, the plaintiffs, suing on behalf of more than 2,800
ESBA investors, said the Malkins tried to inflate the value of
17 lesser properties they controlled by packaging them and the
building into Empire State Realty Trust Inc, a real
estate investment trust.
They said the REIT's Oct. 1 initial public offering valued
the Empire State Building at just $1.89 billion, and ESBA at a
mere $1.1 billion.
Sherwood, however, said the plaintiffs had "asserted the
same claim (breach of fiduciary duty) against the same
defendants concerning the same transaction," despite having
accepted a "covenant not to sue" in the earlier settlement. "As
such the current claim is barred."
John Rizio-Hamilton, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said: "We
disagree with the court's recitation of the facts and
application of the law, and our clients will determine the next
steps."
Thomas Dewey, a lawyer for the Malkins, said: "We are
gratified by the court's decision."
ESBA was created in 1961 by Lawrence Wien, the father-in-law
of Peter Malkin, and shares were sold privately. It had been
supervised by a Malkin company, Malkin Holdings LLC, which was
succeeded by Empire State Realty Trust.
Opened in 1931, the Empire State Building has been featured
in movies including "King Kong" and "Sleepless in Seattle." It
was the world's tallest building for about four decades, until
it was passed by the original World Trade Center's north tower.
Empire State Realty Trust went public at $13 per share, the
low end of the forecast range. The stock closed up 15 cents at
$16.45 in Tuesday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is In re: Empire State Building Association LLC
Participants Litigation, New York State Supreme Court, New York
County, No. 654456/2013.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Grant McCool)