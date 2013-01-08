NEW YORK Jan 8 A former employee of the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York can press forward with a lawsuit
accusing the Fed of discriminating against him after he suffered
trauma in the Sept. 11 attacks, a judge has ruled.
Bruce Goonan, a 25-year veteran of the New York Fed's
information technology department, sued in the Manhattan federal
court, saying the New York Fed did not accommodate his
disability. He said he retired in 2011 rather than risk suicide.
U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken denied the New York Fed's
request to dismiss the case.
"Ultimately, Plaintiff can plausibly allege that he was
discriminated against - and thereby discharged - because of his
disability," Oetken said on Monday in a written ruling.
A New York Fed representative declined to comment Tuesday,
and Goonan's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
In his lawsuit, filed in 2012, Goonan accused the New York
Fed of discrimination and retaliation under the Americans with
Disabilities Act as well as violations of other state and city
laws.
The New York Fed had argued that the Federal Reserve Act,
enacted in 1913, gives it broad discretion to dismiss employees
regardless of state and local law. It also contended that it
offered reasonable workplace accommodations to Goonan. The judge
disagreed with both arguments.
In the lawsuit, Goonan said he was trapped in his office
during the 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan, and thought he was
going to die.
His situation worsened in 2010 when his office moved to a
building overlooking the former World Trade Center site and he
was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
The lawsuit said the New York Fed denied his request to
telecommute or work from another office a few blocks away, and
instead offered accommodations for the new location closer to
Ground Zero, such as listening to music on a headset, that he
did not think would be effective.
Goonan said in his complaint that he consistently met
expectations in his work and was progressively promoted to more
senior roles. But his job performance deteriorated as the New
York Fed refused to accommodate his disability, he said. Rather
than risk committing suicide, Goonan retired in 2011, he said in
his court papers.
The case is Goonan v. Federal Reserve Bank of New York,
United States District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-3859.