Aug 5 A New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit by the liquidators of two Bear Sterns hedge funds accusing Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings of fraudulently inflating ratings of securities prior to the financial crisis.

State Supreme Court Justice Anil Singh in Manhattan said on Tuesday that the lawsuit was filed a few weeks too late but rejected the defendants' claims that the liquidators failed to show the funds had relied on allegedly misleading ratings.

The liquidators sought to recover more than $1 billion to cover losses sustained by the hedge funds, which contributed to Bear Stearns' 2008 collapse.

Singh said that because the funds purchased the last of the securities in May 2007 and filed the lawsuit in July 2013, they had missed New York's six-year statute of limitations for securities cases.

The liquidators said the clock did not begin ticking until the release of a 2008 report by Congress, but Singh disagreed.

"This theory imbues the six-year period with a degree of elasticity not reflected in any New York case law," the judge wrote.

Representatives of the rating agencies did not immediately have comments on Wednesday. Lawyers for the Bear Sterns liquidators did not respond to requests for comment.

McGraw-Hill Financial Inc in February agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle claims by the U.S. Justice Department and 19 states that its S&P unit gave securities high ratings despite knowing the loans that backed them were shoddy.

The case is Varga v. McGraw-Hill Financial Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652410-2013. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)