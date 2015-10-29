Oct 29 A Delaware judge on Thursday dismissed a
shareholder class action against Merrill Lynch for its role in
the buyout of the Zale Corp jewelry chain, reversing a ruling
from just four weeks earlier.
Donald Parsons of the Court of Chancery ruled on Oct. 1 that
Merrill Lynch had to defend its role in the sale of Zale. But
the following day, he said the Delaware Supreme Court issued an
opinion that clarified the standard of review in such cases.
Given the Supreme Court ruling, Merrill asked for Parsons to
reconsider, which led to the unusual ruling reversing his
four-week-old opinion.
Seth Rigrodsky, the attorney for the Zale shareholders, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Zale case and several similar class actions have
garnered attention on Wall Street for the way Delaware judges
have found financial advisers like Merrill Lynch may be exposed
to millions of dollars in damages in merger deals.
Zale agreed in 2014 to be acquired by rival Signet Jewelers
for $21 per share, or $690 million. TIG Advisors, which held
nearly 10 percent of Zale stock, called the deal grossly unfair
and shareholders only narrowly approved the sale.
Soon after the deal was announced, shareholders filed a
class action challenging the deal price and named as defendants
Zale's board, Signet and Merrill, a unit of Bank of America
.
Parsons dismissed the other defendants but on Oct. 1 ruled
that Merrill could be liable to shareholders because the bank
failed to disclose potential conflicts.
Merrill Lynch never told Zale's board that a month before it
was hired by the board the bank made a presentation to Signet's
chief financial officer about acquiring Zales for $17 to $21 a
share.
Last year, shareholders of ambulance company Rural/Metro won
$76 million in damages against RBC Capital Markets, a unit of
Royal Bank of Canada. Like Merrill with Zale, RBC was
alleged to have aided the Rural/Metro board in breaching its
duty to shareholders.
The Delaware Supreme Court is considering RBC's appeal of
the Rural/Metro ruling.
Parsons' term on the court officially ended on Oct. 22. The
Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed corporate lawyer Tamika
Montgomery-Reeves as his replacement.
The case is In re Zale Corporation Stockholders Litigation,
Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 9388
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Dan
Grebler)