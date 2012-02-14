* Brokerages try to block prominent expert witness from
testifying
* Efforts heat up after controversial "fraud" ruling
* Industry has been stymied in attempts to discredit witness
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 14 For years, Craig McCann played a
prominent role as a top expert witness, his testimony helping to
win millions of dollars for investors who sued financial
companies.
As those victories piled up, brokerages went to war on his
credentials, and more recently, his credibility. The effort
provides a window into how critical expert witnesses have been
to investor cases, and how intent brokerage firms are on
weakening their influence.
"Most of these securities firms don't like Craig because his
testimony hurts them," said a securities arbitration lawyer who
spoke on the condition of anonymity. "They don't want someone
who can lift the tent to show people what's underneath it. He's
Public Enemy No. One," the person said.
McCann, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
economist, is accustomed to financial companies challenging his
qualifications during arbitration cases. But their efforts have
become unrelenting since last October, with a number of
brokerages trying to prevent him from testifying at all.
The shift to all-out war against McCann came after a federal
judge issued a controversial ruling that McCann gave fraudulent
testimony in a case against brokerage Morgan Keegan & Co Inc.
The fact that McCann disclosed the discrepancy ahead of time and
that the new testimony would have done nothing to change the
outcome of the case has not stopped lawyers from using the
ruling to attack McCann's integrity.
LEADING WITNESS
Lawyers for investors often hire McCann, an economist with a
doctorate from the University of California at Los Angeles, to
testify as an expert witness about the value and risks of
certain securities. McCann has testified against Wall Street
about everything from the risks of equity indexed annuities to
valuations of complex securities.
Securities industry lawyers have been particularly stymied
by McCann, whose deep knowledge of the valuation and risks of
securities has often been insurmountable.
The stakes are high. McCann's testimony has helped seal huge
wins for investors, including a $54 million ruling against a
Citigroup unit and a $15 million ruling against three
former executives of Lehman Brothers Holdings.
Opposing lawyers often try to challenge an expert's
qualifications. And until recently, securities industry lawyers
had little to stand on when it came to attacking McCann's
credentials or his credibility. But that changed in late
September when a federal judge deemed McCann's testimony from a
2010 arbitration involving Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan
& Co to be "fraudulent."
The finding was based on a discrepancy in figures that he
gave in two separate arbitration cases against the brokerage
involving a group of money-losing bond funds that became the
subject of state and federal regulatory actions. Morgan Keegan
settled with the SEC for $200 million.
McCann, who heads Fairfax, Virginia-based Securities
Litigation & Consulting Group Inc, does not deny revising his
figures. But the discrepancy, which he says was "minor," would
have done no good for Morgan Keegan.
McCann's revision came after he discovered Morgan Keegan
priced more securities on its own than he had initially thought,
instead of through an independent company. The change to his
calculations would have bolstered arguments about the
brokerage's liability to those investors, who relied solely on
Morgan Keegan's word about the risks and value of the securities
in question.
McCann said he informed Morgan Keegan of the revision during
a different case prior to the hearing that led to that award.
"This is not true," said Morgan Keegan spokesman Eric Bran in an
email. Bran acknowledged that while McCann mentioned the
miscalculation, he "did not go into any more detail."
Morgan Keegan did not disclose the discussion to Judge
Hughes, which could have prevented the fraudulent testimony
ruling, McCann said. The company denied the allegation. Morgan
Keegan, which is being purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc
, also denied it is out to harm McCann's reputation.
REPUTATIONAL HAZARDS
The fallout from the September 30 ruling was swift. The next
business day McCann, who was testifying for the plaintiffs in a
class action suit against a unit of insurance company Allianz SE
, had to tell their lawyer about the ruling. Allianz
lawyers used the opinion to challenge his integrity, he said.
The effort was unsuccessful.
The personal toll was also immediate. Revenue at his
business dropped by half as word traveled about the opinion.
"I thought (it) was the worst day of my professional life.
But I had many more that were equally as bad in October and
November," McCann told Reuters. He had to lay off three
employees and leave vacant four other positions, turning his
usual 22-person firm into a company of 15 people. Some laid-off
employees had young children, a fact that torments him ,
he said.
The 51-year-old father of four launched his company in 2000
and built it upon a reputation of being "scrupulously honest,"
he said. "I certainly have not been in a position to have given
an attorney on the other side any plausible reason to question
my honesty or integrity," he said.
That fact is not lost on arbitration panels or judges
handling investor cases against brokerages. Despite the
onslaught of efforts to discredit McCann since the federal
finding, McCann has begun to see subtle victories.
Most recent among them: a Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority arbitration panel denied a request by Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch unit to disqualify McCann after
the brokerage's lawyers raised concerns about the federal
judge's opinion.
The FINRA panel, in an unusual move, even mentioned its
denial, and McCann's name, in a written ruling. FINRA
arbitration awards typically do not include reasons for a
decision and statements about rulings on testimony are extremely
rare, say lawyers. A Merrill spokesman declined to comment.
McCann's testimony, in a face-off against a Harvard Law
School professor, led to a loss for Merrill, which was required
to fully reimburse the investor $1.4 million.
While rules prevent statements in arbitration awards from
influencing other arbitration panels, this one may at least
prompt some lawyers to question the value of the federal court
opinion in their ongoing efforts to discredit McCann.
The Merrill case is one of six since October in which
lawyers fiercely, but unsuccessfully, tried to undermine
McCann's integrity, he said. The only other case among them that
has concluded also ended with a win for the investor.
Despite these victories, the federal judge's ruling that
deems his testimony fraudulent is still on record for all to see
- and distort. McCann's lawyers continue to slog
through federal court in pursuit of a new decision that would
undo the findings made by Judge Hughes.
So far, it has been difficult because the ruling was made in
a case in which McCann was merely a witness. McCann's initial
attempt at an emergency appeal was denied because he was not
officially a party to the case between Morgan Keegan and the
investors. He is awaiting another ruling from a district court
that, if granted, would allow him to challenge the opinion.
McCann, in the meantime, is hanging on to the few bright
moments in otherwise dark time. "While we've been seriously
harmed by what's happened, there's no doubt we'll succeed and
prosper in the long run."
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Richard Chang)