By Casey Sullivan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 A week after concluding a
controversial settlement with Chevron Corp, law and lobbying
firm Patton Boggs is seeking to close the biggest law firm
merger so far this year by as early as next week, according to
four sources familiar with the matter.
A former Patton Boggs lawyer said the details of the merger
with the 1,300-lawyer Squire Sanders firm was being presented to
Patton Boggs partners on Friday, and they would vote on it by
Wednesday. He and another source said the new firm would be
called Squire Patton Boggs.
Patton Boggs managing partner Edward Newberry and general
counsel Charles "Rick" Talisman did not respond to requests for
comment. Nor did Squire Sanders chairman James Maiwurm or a
spokesman for the firm.
The 300-lawyer Patton Boggs firm has been in discussions
with Squire Sanders since February after seeing revenue wane and
partners defect in 2013.
The former Patton Boggs lawyer said some partners were being
told they would have to contribute tens of thousands of dollars
to the new firm, starting in January 2015. The merger, if
approved, was expected to take effect on June 1, he said.
He said the name of the new firm indicated Squire Sanders
must feel there was brand value in the Patton Boggs name, and
that it had not been tarnished by the Chevron case.
On May 7, Patton Boggs settled a lawsuit brought by Chevron
claiming the law firm tried to enforce a multibillion-dollar
pollution judgment on behalf of Ecuadorean villagers against the
oil company. Chevron claimed Patton Boggs knew the judgment was
obtained through fraudulent means.
Patton Boggs agreed to pay Chevron $15 million to settle the
claims and expressed regret for its involvement in the case, a
move that set the stage for the merger, according to people
familiar with the matter.
If completed, the merger would provide financial relief to
Patton Boggs, which saw revenue decline 12 percent from 2012 to
2013, to $278 million.
Another former Patton Boggs lawyer, as well as a person
involved in the deal, said a merger would almost certainly lead
to layoffs at the firm.
(Reporting By Casey Sullivan; Editing by Ted Botha and Noeleen
Walder)