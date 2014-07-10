BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp
* says plans to issue up to 35.51 million shares at no lower than 14.02 yuan ($2.26) per share in private placement, raising about 497.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/VN7Fnx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1966 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
March 13 Bionime Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/00Jkw2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)