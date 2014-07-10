July 10 Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

* says plans to issue up to 35.51 million shares at no lower than 14.02 yuan ($2.26) per share in private placement, raising about 497.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/VN7Fnx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1966 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)