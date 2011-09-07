* Sees energy business relatively flat in Q3

* Sees mineral exploration business to continue to be strong in Q3

* Shares up 2 pct (Adds CEO comments on Q3, conference call details; Updates shares)

Sept 7 Layne Christensen Co expects its mineral exploration business to continue to drive growth in the third quarter amid a global rally in metal prices.

"We think the third quarter will look a lot like the second," Chief Executive Andrew Schmitt said on a conference call with investors.

Layne's mineral exploration business -- whose services are used primarily by major gold, silver, and copper producers -- is becoming the most profitable for the company.

The business -- Layne's second-largest unit -- posted a 35.9 percent rise in revenue in the second quarter.

"Mineral exploration will continue to be strong as all-time records are certainly possible," Schmitt said.

Gold has rallied 34 percent so far this year, its largest yearly gain since 1979.

Silver and copper prices, similarly, have touched record levels this year on the back of a European sovereign debt crisis and fears of a double-dip recession in the United States.

Layne also expects pressure to continue on its water infrastructure division, which contributes the most to its topline, as a weak economy weighed on municipal spending.

It provides drilling, water treatment and construction services to municipalities, water utilities, mining companies, heavy civil construction contractors, and oil and gas producers.

The company earned 54 cents per share on revenue of $295 million in the quarter ending July.

Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of 46 cents per share and revenue of $266.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Mission Woods, Kansas-based company's shares -- which have shed more than a quarter of their value this year -- were trading up 2 percent at $26.24 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. Earlier in the session, they touched a high of $26.89. (Reporting by Divya Lad and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)