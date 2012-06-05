Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
June 5 Drilling and construction services provider Layne Christensen's quarterly profit fell as its water infrastructure segment continued to be plagued by cutbacks in municipal spending due to a weak economy.
The water infrastructure division, which contributed about 73 percent to the company's first-quarter revenue, provides drilling, water treatment and construction services to municipalities, water utilities, mining companies, heavy civil construction contractors, and oil and gas producers.
The profit fell to $3.7 million, or 19 cents per share, from $13.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Last year's net income included a gain of 15 cents per share from the sale of a facility in Fontana, California.
Revenue rose 3.4 percent to $276.5 million.
Layne shares, which have fallen 23 percent so far this year, closed at $18.60 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop in British retail sales for January. * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-bil