Oct 27 Layne Christensen Co, a water
management and drilling company, agreed to pay nearly $5.13
million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges that it bribed officials in several African countries to
obtain business favors and reduce tax liabilities.
The SEC said the payment was less than it might have been
because Layne reported its misconduct, cooperated with the
regulator, and undertook "extensive" steps to reduce bribery
risks and prevent future violations of the federal Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act.
Layne did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle. In August, Layne said the U.S. Department of Justice
closed a related probe without bringing charges. The company is
based in The Woodlands, Texas.
According to the SEC, Layne units in Africa and Australia
obtained $3.89 million of illegal benefits from 2005 to 2010 by
arranging for more than $1 million of improper payments to
government officials in Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of
the Congo, Guinea, Mali and Tanzania.
The SEC said these benefits included tax savings, easier
customs clearance, work permits, and relief from immigration and
labor inspections.
The $5.13 million payment reflects the value of improper
benefits, $858,721 of interest and a $375,000 penalty.
"Layne's lack of internal controls allowed improper payments
to government officials in multiple countries to continue
unabated for five years," Kara Brockmeyer, chief of the SEC
enforcement division's FCPA unit, said in a statement.
"However, Layne self-reported its violations, cooperated
fully with our investigation, and revamped its FCPA compliance
program," she added. "Those measures were credited in
determining the appropriate remedy."
Layne did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In afternoon trading, Layne shares were up 78 cents, or 12.4
percent, at $7.09. They had fallen 22.7 percent on Friday and
touched a 12-year low, after the company on Thursday forecast a
third-quarter loss that exceeded analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)