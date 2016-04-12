April 12 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it agreed to buy a
controlling stake in online retailer Lazada for about $1 billion
to expand its platform into Southeast Asia.
Alibaba would invest about $500 million in newly issued
Lazada shares and acquire shares from shareholders of Lazada for
a total of about $1 billion.
Lazada operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the
Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
In a separate announcement, Britain's biggest supermarket
operator Tesco Plc said it agreed to sell an 8.6
percent stake in Lazada to Alibaba for $129 million.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)