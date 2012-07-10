July 10 Independent investment bank Lazard Ltd named former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy and three-term Houston mayor Bill White as the chairman of Lazard Houston.

The appointment is part of Lazard's efforts to bolster its global energy group with senior-level hires.

Mark Renton and David Cecil had joined the firm as managing directors from Citigroup and Scotia Waterous (USA), the oil and gas arm of Scotiabank, earlier this year.

White had served as chief executive of WEDGE Group, a firm that built upstream and downstream service companies. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)