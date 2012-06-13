(Adds background on Parsons, size of board)
June 13 Richard Parsons, the former chairman of
Citigroup Inc, is back on the board of a financial
services company.
Investment bank Lazard Ltd on Wednesday said it
elected Parsons, effective immediately. He stepped down at
Citigroup's annual meeting in April, after serving as a director
for 16 years and chairman since February 2009.
During his tenure at Citi, the third-largest U.S. bank
required multiple government bailouts during the financial
crisis but showed signs of revival under Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Pandit.
In March, the bank suffered a setback when it was one of
only a handful of large financial institutions that failed to
win approval from regulators for a dividend increase or share
buyback. At its annual meeting in April, shareholders gave a
surprising vote of no confidence in the bank's executive
compensation plan.
Parsons is best known as the politically connected former
chief executive and chairman of Time Warner Inc. He is a
member of the White House Council on Jobs and Competitiveness, a
senior adviser to Providence Equity Partners and a director of
the high-end beauty products company Estée Lauder Cos Inc
.
Lazard is a financial advisory and asset management firm.
Its board now has 11 members. A spokeswoman declined to comment
on Parsons' election.
Lazard's shares were up 3 cents to $22.99 in afternoon
trading.
