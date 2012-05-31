NEW YORK May 31 Lazard Ltd said it
bought out the remainder of its Brazilian investment banking
joint venture and hired a former president of the Central Bank
of Brazil, as it looks to bolster its operations in the country.
The investment bank did not disclose what it paid for the
assets of the Brazilian venture, previously known as Signatura
Lazard. It said venture founders Marcelo Lyrio and Jean Pierre
Zarouk will remain managing directors and co-heads of Lazard's
Brazilian investment banking operations, based in São Paulo.
Lazard also said it hired Henrique Meirelles, who was
president of Brazil's central bank from 2003 to 2010, as
Chairman, Lazard Americas. Meirelles will advise senior
management regarding important international initiatives, the
company said. He will also be based in São Paulo.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; and Andre Grenon)