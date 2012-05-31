NEW YORK May 31 Lazard Ltd said it bought out the remainder of its Brazilian investment banking joint venture and hired a former president of the Central Bank of Brazil, as it looks to bolster its operations in the country.

The investment bank did not disclose what it paid for the assets of the Brazilian venture, previously known as Signatura Lazard. It said venture founders Marcelo Lyrio and Jean Pierre Zarouk will remain managing directors and co-heads of Lazard's Brazilian investment banking operations, based in São Paulo.

Lazard also said it hired Henrique Meirelles, who was president of Brazil's central bank from 2003 to 2010, as Chairman, Lazard Americas. Meirelles will advise senior management regarding important international initiatives, the company said. He will also be based in São Paulo. (Reporting By Michael Erman; and Andre Grenon)